Southwest Denver commercial property sells for $1.93 million

Denver County

Property Location: 4320 Morrison Road, Denver

Property Description: 12,722-sf commercial building, YOC 1951

Land Size: 2.47 acres

Sales Price: $1.94M, or $18 psf (land value)

Reception No.: 2017069848

Grantor: 4320 Morrison LLC, Laura A. White, mgr.

Grantee: Morrison Center LLC, Andrew Toole & Jerome Wiencek, mgrs.

Closing Date: 5/26

Financing: $1.43M payable to Alpine Bank, due 6-1-20

Comments: Listed by Marc Lippitt & Scott Shwayder of Unique Properties, 303-321-5888.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.