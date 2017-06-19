Spaces nabs last spot in newest office building at Arista

Spaces is bringing co-working space to the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, taking the last block of office space in Arista’s newest speculative building.

Spaces leased approximately 30,000 square feet on the first, second and fifth floors at 8181 Arista Place in Broomfield. It will have a small, highly visible presence on the first floor, which will connect to the second-floor space via an internal staircase.

“We’ve experienced a spike in customer demand from a cross-section of companies in the northwest corridor who want a collaborative, flexible environment where they can grow and connect with like-minded people,” said Michael Berretta, head of Network Development for Spaces in North America. “The steady expansion of the Spaces network throughout the U.S. confirms the robust interest in the communities we are building.”

While co-working businesses have gravitated to Denver and Boulder, “In terms of the northwest corridor, this is the first group to land with a co-working environment vs. the traditional executive suites,” said JLL Vice President Joe Heath. The location in Arista is ideal, he said, because it’s the only established transit-oriented development on the corridor. “You really tap Denver, Boulder and everything in between.”

Arista also provides immediate access to amenities that include 1,600 multifamily units, retail and restaurants, including a new Kevin Taylor concept.

“If you’re going to do that concept, it’s the spot to do it,” said Heath, who, along with JLL’s Don Misner, handles office leasing at Arista.

William Propst of JLL’s Atlanta office represented Spaces along with Andy Cullen in JLL’s Denver office.

Spaces, which has a location in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood, is a Regus-owned concept that originated in Amsterdam. It is geared to professionals and offers members the option of working at any of its 3,000-plus spaces in 120 countries.

With a recent 38,730-sf lease to SpotX, the 82,600-sf building is leased up. Arista has a 14,000-sf office vacancy at 8001 Arista Place, which Spaces will occupy while its new space is being built out. Arista owner/developer Wiens Real Estate ventures is working on plans for the next office building at Arista, which will be around 100,000 sf.