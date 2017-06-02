Stonebridge acquires iconic Emily Griffin school for hotel redevelopment

Denver County

Property Location: 1250 Welton St., Denver, “Former Emily Griffin Opportunity School”

Property Description: 226,690-sf, three-story school, YOC 1926, masonry

Land Size: 106,400 sf

Sales Price: $25.3M, or $237.78 per sf

Reception No.: 2017068790

Closing Date: 5/24

Grantor: School District No. 1 in City and County of Denver, Trena Deane, executive director of facilities

Grantee: WELARM Land LLC c/o Stonebridge, Chris Manley, COO, 303-785-3100

Financing: $16.59M payable to U.S. Bank

Comments: See APN: 02336-16-004. The building will be preserved and incorporate other parts of the school into its plans for the entire city block. According to a document, the purchase price was $26.1M.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.