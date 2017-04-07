Stonegate Apartments in Broomfield sells for $86 million

Broomfield County

Property Location: 11815 Ridge Pkwy., Broomfield, “Stonegate Apts.”

Property Description: 350-unit two- & three-story apartment complex w/313,394 sf, YOC 2003, stucco construction

Land Size: 24.445 acres

Sales Price: $86M, or $245,714 per unit

Reception No.: 2017003124

Grantor: SCG Atlas Stonegate LLC c/o Starwood Asset Management, James Kane, 770-644-2341 or jkane@starwood.com

Grantee: Stonegate Investor Group, 730 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44303, attn: Herbert Newman, 330-762-4011

Closing Date: 3/10

Financing: assume note of $62.26M dated 1-26-16, payable to U.S. Bank, NA

Comments: See APN: 1717-061-01-002, Lot 1, The Ridge at Broomfield. Sold in portfolio in January 2016 for $89.1 million. There are 199 one-bedroom units @ 825 sf, 143 two-bedroom units @ 1,080 sf & 8 three-bedroom units @ 1,235 sf. The transaction was handled by Jordan Robbins & Jeff Haag of HFF.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.