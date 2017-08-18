Sunnyside neighbor acquires small warehouse for $640,000

Denver County

Address or Location: 4250 Fox St., Denver

Improvements: 3,840-sf warehouse, YOC 1972, metal construction

Land Size: 6,250 sf

Date of Recording: 7/27

Reception No. 2017098020

Price: $640,000, or $166.67 psf

Grantor: Container Graphics Corp., Jeff Manning, VP & CFO

Grantee: 4250 Fox St LLC, Karl Seader, mbr., 401 W. 43rd Ave., Denver

Financing: $320,000 payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, due 8-5-20.

Comments: See APN: 2223-12-001. The buyer, Karl Seader Sheet Metal, owns the building at the northwest corner of W. 43rd and Delaware St. (401 W. 43rd Ave.)

