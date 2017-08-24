Timberline Plastics finds a new home in Commerce City for $2.88 million

Adams County
Property Location: 5701 Dexter St., Commerce City
Property Description: 32,800-sf warehouse, YOC 1949
Land Size: 5.78 acres
Sales Price: $2.88M, or $87.65 per sf
Reception No.: 65435 2017
Closing Date: 7/28
Grantor: R & R Enterprises LLC, Richard Ortega, mbr.
Grantee: CR Folsom Real Estate LLC, Charles R. Folsom, mgr., 303-289-2557
Financing: $2.3M payable to NBH Banks
Comments: Listing brokers were Matt Trone, SIOR, & Taylor Hazard of Cushman & Wakefield. Buyer was represented by CBRE Inc., Jim Bolt. Timberline Plastics will be the owner-occupant of the building.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.