Timberline Plastics finds a new home in Commerce City for $2.88 million

Adams County

Property Location: 5701 Dexter St., Commerce City

Property Description: 32,800-sf warehouse, YOC 1949

Land Size: 5.78 acres

Sales Price: $2.88M, or $87.65 per sf

Reception No.: 65435 2017

Closing Date: 7/28

Grantor: R & R Enterprises LLC, Richard Ortega, mbr.

Grantee: CR Folsom Real Estate LLC, Charles R. Folsom, mgr., 303-289-2557

Financing: $2.3M payable to NBH Banks

Comments: Listing brokers were Matt Trone, SIOR, & Taylor Hazard of Cushman & Wakefield. Buyer was represented by CBRE Inc., Jim Bolt. Timberline Plastics will be the owner-occupant of the building.

