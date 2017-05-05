Triangle Building fetches $676 per square foot

The Triangle Building sold to a German investor for $676.54 per square foot, eclipsing the previous record price for an office building in Denver.

Denver County Clerk’s records show the buyer, Union Investment Real Estate GmbH, paid $154 million for the 227,631-square-foot building at 1550 Wewatta St. in the Union Station neighborhood.

Those involved in the transaction couldn’t be reached immediately for comment on the deal. Seattle-based Metzler Real Estate advised the purchaser. CBRE brokers Mike Winn, Tim Richey and Jenny Knowlton handled the sale.

East West Partners and Starwood Capital Group West Partners developed and sold the Triangle Building.