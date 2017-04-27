User buys industrial property in Arvada

Jefferson County
Property Location: 6762 Fig St., Arvada
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 91,476 sf
Sales Price: $411,642, or $4.50 psf
Reception No.: 2017030816
Grantor: Parkway Investment Company, Peter Niederman, VP, 303-748-1100
Grantee: Hamilton Brothers Properties LLC, Mark Hamilton, 303-349-9403
8730 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood 80215
Closing Date: 3/22
Comments: See APN: 39-063-01-001, See Lot 4, Block 4, Parkway Center Subdivision, Arvada, which lies on the east side of Fig Street & the west side of Eldridge St, 100’ north of the West 67th Avenue intersection. Buyer is planning to build commercial-industrial building for its company, Bear Electric Inc.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.