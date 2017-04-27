User buys industrial property in Arvada

Jefferson County

Property Location: 6762 Fig St., Arvada

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 91,476 sf

Sales Price: $411,642, or $4.50 psf

Reception No.: 2017030816

Grantor: Parkway Investment Company, Peter Niederman, VP, 303-748-1100

Grantee: Hamilton Brothers Properties LLC, Mark Hamilton, 303-349-9403

8730 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood 80215

Closing Date: 3/22

Comments: See APN: 39-063-01-001, See Lot 4, Block 4, Parkway Center Subdivision, Arvada, which lies on the east side of Fig Street & the west side of Eldridge St, 100’ north of the West 67th Avenue intersection. Buyer is planning to build commercial-industrial building for its company, Bear Electric Inc.

