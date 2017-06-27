Watumull acquires North Denver business park for $18.1 million

Adams County

Property Location: 6800-6880 N. Broadway, Denver, “Clear Creek Business Center”

Property Description: 187,865-sf industrial buildings, YOC 1985 (8 buildings)

Land Size: 10.79 acres

Sales Price: $18.1M, or $96.35 psf

Reception No.: 47383 2017

Grantor: Clear Creek Business Park LLC, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, Bruce H. Etkin, mgr.

Grantee: WPC Clear Creek LLC, Honolulu, HI 96815 by: Watumull Property Corp., Jared Watumull, 808-971-8800

Closing Date: 6/1

Financing: Assumption of $9.25M loan dated 12-11-2014 payable to Aurora National Life Assurance Co., due 1-1-2025

Comments: Lot 1A, Block 2, Clear Creek Business Park Amendment No. 1; see 29756 2015. Property was listed by Ryan Good, 303-223-0484, of Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners. The buyer was represented by Brad Calbert and T.J. Smith of Colliers International, 303-283-4566. Also includes a 3.1-acre site that could accommodate a 35,250-square-foot industrial building.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.