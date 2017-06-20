Westlake Retail Center sells on in-place cap rate of 12.05 percent

Broomfield County

Property Location: 12920 Lowell Blvd., Broomfield

Property Description: 11,288-sf retail building, YOC 1987, masonry

Land Size: 1.57 acres

Sales Price: $2M, or $177.18 psf

Grantor: INSAF LLC, Fadi Sawaged, mgr.

Grantee: JNT LLC, Jaeyoung Nam, mgr., 1702 8th Ave., Greeley 80631

Closing Date: 5/31

Financing: $1.35M payable to Westlake Payment LLC @ 8% (OWC)

Comments: Listed by Justin Krieger of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC, 303-962-9558.The property was renovated in 2014 and was 100% occupied at time of sale. Anchor tenants are Westlake Liquors with 3,023 square feet @ $18 per sf and Elite Martial Arts with 2,672 sf (subleased from 7-Eleven) @ nearly $30 per sf. Average lease rate with existing tenants reflect $22.24 per sf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.