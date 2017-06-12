Amazon to develop 2.4 million-square-foot center

Amazon is working with Trammell Crow Co. to develop a 2.4 million-square-foot, three-story fulfillment and robotics center in Thornton that would be the biggest building built in Colorado.

The building is being planned for about 80 acres at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue. Construction is set to begin in early June with an anticipated opening date of August 2018. The facility will be different than the other fulfillment centers in Colorado because it will be an Amazon Sort Facility, meaning it will only handle product that is 18 inches and smaller and includes a large amount of robotics. The facility is anticipated to employ more than 1,500 full-time people with an increase for seasonal workers around the holidays.

“We are excited to continue growing in Colorado with the new Amazon Robotics fulfillment center in Thornton,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North American Operations. “This facility will utilize Amazon Robotics, vision systems, and more than 20 years’ worth of software and mechanical innovations. We are grateful for the support we have received from state and local leaders who have helped make this project possible.”

“The city of Thornton is extremely excited Amazon chose to locate this state-of-the art facility in Thornton. Amazon’s commitment to the communities where their fulfillment centers are located is impressive” said Thornton Mayor Heidi Williams. “They will be the largest employer in Thornton and represent the cutting edge of innovation in the e-commerce market. This highlights what a great location Thornton is for Fortune 500 companies and will continue to advance Thornton’s employment center in the northern part of the city.”

“The city of Thornton understands economic development and has the attitude and processes necessary to attract job growth,” said Bill Mosher, senior managing director of Trammell Crow Co.’s Denver Business Unit. “Our original interest in this site was based on excellent access and strong demographics related to employment and growth. For a company of Amazon’s stature to select Thornton and this site it is a testimonial of the future of the north I-25 corridor.”

“We are pleased to continue working with Amazon as it grows and creates jobs in Colorado,” said Gov. John Hickenlooper. “Our talented workforce will have the opportunity to learn new, valuable skills with Amazon and work alongside innovative technology. We look forward to the great jobs with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits that Amazon will bring to the state.”