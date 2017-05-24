Boulder investor creates 47 percent gain on apts. in 2.5 years

Adams County

Property Location: 12220 Colorado Blvd., Thornton, “Fox Creek Apartments”

Property Description: 287-unit apartment complex including 21 buildings, 265,904 sf net rentable area plus 1,408-sf clubhouse, YOC 1998

Land Size: 19.59 acres

Sales Price: $53M, or $184,669 per unit, or $199.32 psf

Reception No.: 36688 2017

Grantor: EMD Fox Creek LLC, Charles J. Gower, et al, mgrs.

Grantee: MREF Fox Creek LLC, c/o TruAmerica, Greg Campbell, senior managing director of acquisitions & dispositions, 424-325-2750

Closing Date: 4/14

Financing: $40.23M payable to CBRE Capital Markets Inc., due 5-1-2027

Comments: See APN: 1571-313-23-047, 1571-313-23-047, 1571-313-23-047 & 1571-313-23-047. This property sold in March 2015 for $36 million, or $125,436 per unit, or $135.39 per square foot.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.