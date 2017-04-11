Brue Baukol Capital yields 48.33% in 2.5 years with warehouse sale

Denver County

Property Location: 4330 E. 48th Ave., Denver

Property Description: 45,554-sf warehouse, YOC 1973, twin tee construction, 20’ ceiling height, 3 dock-high doors, 1 drive-in door, two rail doors

Land Size: 2.69 acres

Sales Price: $4.45, or $97.69 per sf

Reception No.: 2017036698

Grantor: CBP48th Ave I LLC, Brue Baukol Capital Partners, Chad Brue, mgr.

Grantee: City and County of Denver

Closing Date: 3/17

Comments: Property was listed for $4.65 million by Tyler Smith, CCIM, SIOR, Aaron Valdez, Alec Rhodes, SIOR, of Cushman & Wakefield, 303-292-3700. There was space available also for lease at $5.50 per square foot, triple net. The seller purchased the property in October 2014 for $3 million.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.