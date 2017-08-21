Century Communities acquires 2.8 acres in Lone Tree for self-storage

Douglas County

Address or Location: 9368 Teddy Lane, Lone Tree

Improvements: Vacant land

Land Size: 2.827 acres

Date of Recording: 7/25

Reception No. 2017050455

Price: $1.5M, or $12.18 psf

Grantor: Lone Tree Storage LLC by: Hier & Company, Nicholas Hier, mgr.

Grantee: Storage at Lone Tree LLC by: Century Communities

Financing: Cash

Comments: Legal is Lot 14E5A-3A, Park Meadows No. 2, 21st Amendment. According to Lone Tree Planning Commission dated 7-26-16, plans include an 80,200-square foot, two-story building with 605 units. The seller purchased this property In September 2015 for $678,000.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.