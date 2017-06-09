Denver Hospital Authority acquires Green Valley site from Oakwood Homes

Denver County

Property Location: NEC E. 50st Ave. and Tower Road

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 3.58 acres

Sales Price: $1.71M, or $10.92 psf

Reception No.: 2017070975

Grantor: Oakwood Homes LLC, Robert J. Sandeman, EVP

Grantee: Denver Health and Hospital Authority

Closing Date: 5/30

Comments: See APN: 00153-00-006, zoned C-MU-20.

