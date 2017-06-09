Denver Hospital Authority acquires Green Valley site from Oakwood Homes

Share this Article
Denver County
Property Location: NEC E. 50st Ave. and Tower Road
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 3.58 acres
Sales Price: $1.71M, or $10.92 psf
Reception No.: 2017070975
Grantor: Oakwood Homes LLC, Robert J. Sandeman, EVP
Grantee: Denver Health and Hospital Authority
Closing Date: 5/30
Comments: See APN: 00153-00-006, zoned C-MU-20.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.