Englewood Industrial Investment snagged by Denver investor

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 3880-90 S. Windermere St. & 3865 S. Kalamath St., Englewood

Property Description: 147,111-sf industrial building, YOC 1968, concrete

Land Size: 5.54 acres

Sales Price: $12.67M, or $86.13 sf

Reception No.: D7048232

Grantor: Drake Mansfield Partners LLC, Jon Hardy, mgr.

Grantee: Sand Creek Investors, Bryant G. Winslow, mgr., 303-761-3183

Closing Date: 4/28

Financing: $7.59M payable to Transamerica Premier Life Insurance Company c/o Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC, Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments: See APN: 2077-04-1-35-002, with 5.54 acres. Tenants include: Ouray Sportswear, dated 1-25-2016; Christian Brothers Moving and Storage, dated 7-21-2015; Deny Design, dated 8-30-2016; Hands-on Labs. This property is near the Oxford light-rail station. The seller purchased this property May 15, 2015, for $9.72M from Brian Watson.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.