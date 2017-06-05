Glendale apartments sell to New York investor

Denver County

Property Location: 818-848 S. Dexter St., Denver, “180 Flats”

Property Description: 142-unit, four-story apartment, 104,955 rentable square feet, YOC 1974, brick construction

Land Size: 93,177 sf

Sales Price: $22.3M, or $157,042 per unit, or $212.47 per sf

Reception No: 2017068414

Closing Date: 5/24

Grantor: Dexter Lighthouse LLC, Scott Shwayder, mgr.

Grantee: 180 Flatarel LLC, by: Arel Denver IV LP, Richard Leibovitch, mgr., 540 Madison Ave., 26th Floor, NYC, NY 10022, 212-920-4901

Financing: $16.73M payable to Capital One Multifamily Finance LLC

Comments: Condo Units 102, 104, 106-112, 200-212, 300-312, 400-412, 500-512, 602-610, Building 818, and condo Units 101, 102, 104, 106-112, 200-212, 300-312. 400-412, 500-512, 600-610, Building 848, The Vineyards Condominiums, aka Block 23 (except south 324.5’ & except west 25’, Booth Gardens Sub. No. 1. See APN: 06183-01-009. The seller purchased this property in December 2015 for $14.52M. This property was listed by Scott Shwayder, Adam Riddle & Jason Koch of Unique Properties Inc.-TCN Worldwide, 303-321-5888.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.