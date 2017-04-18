Historic Rocky Mountain Bank Note Building sells for $10.5 million

Denver County

Property Location: 1062 Delaware St., Denver, “Rocky Mountain Bank Note Building”

Property Description: 30,000 sf, two-story office building, YOC 1929, renovated in 2012

Land Size: 22,754 sf

Sales Price: $10.54M, or $351.20 psf

Reception No.: 2017045826

Grantor: 1062 Delaware LLC by: The Nichols Partnership VI LLC, Randy Nichols, mgr., www.nicholspartnership.com , 1644 Platte St., Suite 130, Denver 80202

Grantee: GAB Delaware LLC, Douglas A. Brown, mgr., 980 Sixth St., Boulder 80302

Closing Date: 4/5

Financing: $5.79M payable to FirstBank, due May 1, 2027

Comments: See APN: 05037-04-024. Bill Pruter was signer on deed and is CFO for Nichols Partnership, 303-291-2200. Riki Hashimoto & Dan Grooters of NGKF Capital Markets were the listing brokers. The tenant (Galvanize) created a working space for entrepreneurs to gain access to a high-tech platform at one central location. The founder of Galvanize is Jim Deters. The Denver County Assessor shows the building to be 27,156 sf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.