Legislature passes construction defects legislation

Today, the Colorado Senate passed HB17-1279, a bipartisan bill that takes a much-needed step to address construction defects legislation and break down barriers to for-sale housing in Colorado, noted the Downtown Denver Partnership in a letter to its membership. The passage of this bill is the final step before the legislation heads to the Governor’s desk for signature as the first substantive piece of state legislation to address construction defects.

Specifically, the bill requires that, before the executive board of an HOA in a common interest community sues a developer or builder on behalf of unit owners, the board must: