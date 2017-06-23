Parker site sells to Colorado homebuilder for $2.85 million

Share this Article
Douglas County
Property Location: East side of Wootton Trails, 200’ south of Lincoln Ave., Parker
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 20.47 acres
Sales Price: $2.85M, or $3.20 psf
Reception No.: 2017029711
Grantor: Connie D. Gerdes, 303-753-1445
Grantee: Cardel Parker LP, Rod D. Mickelberry, mgr., 303-662-8942
Closing Date: 5/1
Financing: Cash
Comments: Lots 4-6 & Tracts D, E & F, Lincoln Creek Village, Filing No. 1.
Douglas County. There are 16.29 net usable acres (in 3 lots) & 4.18 acres (in three tracts), or 20.47 acres
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.