Parker site sells to Colorado homebuilder for $2.85 million

Douglas County

Property Location: East side of Wootton Trails, 200’ south of Lincoln Ave., Parker

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 20.47 acres

Sales Price: $2.85M, or $3.20 psf

Reception No.: 2017029711

Grantor: Connie D. Gerdes, 303-753-1445

Grantee: Cardel Parker LP, Rod D. Mickelberry, mgr., 303-662-8942

Closing Date: 5/1

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lots 4-6 & Tracts D, E & F, Lincoln Creek Village, Filing No. 1.

Douglas County. There are 16.29 net usable acres (in 3 lots) & 4.18 acres (in three tracts), or 20.47 acres

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.