SSP Innovation acquires office building in Centennial Airport Center

Arapahoe County
Property Location: 6766 S. Revere Pkwy., Centennial
Property Description: 17,080-sf, single-story office building, YOC 1982, brick
Land Size: 1.28 acres
Sales Price: $1.67M, or $98.01 psf
Reception No.: D7031076
Grantor: Eaglecreek Associates IV, Donna Blair, CEO of James Blair Properties Inc., & CC&B Investment Group, Brian Conlisk, pres.
Grantee: SSP Realty LLC, Skye R. Perry, mgr., 720-279-9894,
7399 S. Tucson Way, Suite B-4, Centennial 80112
Closing Date: 3/13
Financing: $1.34M payable to JPMorgan Chase Bank, due 3-13-2032
Comments: Listed and sold by Monica Wiley, 720-528-6513, of CBRE Inc. The are 59 parking spaces, and Unit C-130, which is 4,311 sf, is leased until July 2018.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.