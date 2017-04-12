SSP Innovation acquires office building in Centennial Airport Center

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 6766 S. Revere Pkwy., Centennial

Property Description: 17,080-sf, single-story office building, YOC 1982, brick

Land Size: 1.28 acres

Sales Price: $1.67M, or $98.01 psf

Reception No.: D7031076

Grantor: Eaglecreek Associates IV, Donna Blair, CEO of James Blair Properties Inc., & CC&B Investment Group, Brian Conlisk, pres.

Grantee: SSP Realty LLC, Skye R. Perry, mgr., 720-279-9894,

7399 S. Tucson Way, Suite B-4, Centennial 80112

Closing Date: 3/13

Financing: $1.34M payable to JPMorgan Chase Bank, due 3-13-2032

Comments: Listed and sold by Monica Wiley, 720-528-6513, of CBRE Inc. The are 59 parking spaces, and Unit C-130, which is 4,311 sf, is leased until July 2018.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.