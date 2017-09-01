Stand-alone data center in Westminster sells to Zayo Group for $3.5 million

Share this Article
Jefferson County
Address or Location: 7579 W. 103rd Ave., Westminster “Church Ranch Corp. Ctr.”
Improvements: 29,500-sf, single-story office/flex building, YOC 1998, masonry
Land Size: 2.29 acres
Date of Recording: 8/15
Reception No.: 2017083362
Price: $3.49M, or $118.52 psf
Grantor: Westminster Data Center LLC, Robert W. Kennedy, mgr.
Grantee: Zayo Group LLC, 303-381-4683
Comments: 10,000 sf is 30-inch raised floor. Listed by Jason Addlesperger, SIOR, David Lee & Bryan Loewen of Newmark Knight Frank Global Services.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.