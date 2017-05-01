York Street industrial property changes hands for $5 million

Denver County

Property Location: 3975 York St., Denver

Property Description: 21,683-sf industrial building, YOC 1949

Land Size: 3.994 acres

Sales Price: $5M, or $28.74 psf (land value)

Reception No.: 2017041502

Grantor: G&M Trailer Repair of Colorado Inc., Philip MacDougall, VP

Grantee: PIII York Street LLC c/o Travis McAfoos, 303-861-4225, 10025 Valley View Road, Suite 190, Eden Prairie, MN 55344

Closing Date: 3/29

Financing: $3M payable to MidFirst Bank

Comments: Listed by Russell Gruber & Steve Fletcher, CCIM, of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. Property lies on the adjacent southwest corner of York Street & East 40th Avenue. David Leuthold of Leuthold Commercial represented the buyer.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.