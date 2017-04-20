3 Margaritas acquires former Cielo Mexican restaurant in Arvada

Adams County

Property Location: 5175 W. 68th Ave., Arvada, proposed “3 Margaritas”

Property Description: 6,352-sf restaurant, YOC 2007

Land Size: 1.25 acres

Sales Price: $1.41M, or $221.98 psf

Reception No.: 28109 2017

Grantor: Prime Lake LLC, Todd Hoffman, mgr.

Grantee: Franco Brother’s Inc., Rafael Garcia Franco, pres.

Closing Date: 3/31

Financing: $705,000 payable to JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA, due 4-1-27

Comments: See APN: 01825-063-18-050.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.