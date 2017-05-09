Local investor acquires Castle Rock medical building for $3.03 million

Share this Article
Douglas County
Property Location: 410 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock
Property Description: 11,911-sf medical office building, YOC 1994
Land Size: 1.428 acres
Sales Price: $3.03M, or $253.97 psf
Reception No.: 2017025922
Grantor: D & J Medical LLC, Dr. Jack England, mgr.
Grantee: Wilcox Capital LLC, Calvin Van Essen, mgr., 303-916-1600
Closing Date: 4/14
Comments: See APN: 2505-113-09-023. Property was listed and sold by John Witt and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate, 720-420-7530.
