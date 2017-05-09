Local investor acquires Castle Rock medical building for $3.03 million

Douglas County

Property Location: 410 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock

Property Description: 11,911-sf medical office building, YOC 1994

Land Size: 1.428 acres

Sales Price: $3.03M, or $253.97 psf

Reception No.: 2017025922

Grantor: D & J Medical LLC, Dr. Jack England, mgr.

Grantee: Wilcox Capital LLC, Calvin Van Essen, mgr., 303-916-1600

Closing Date: 4/14

Comments: See APN: 2505-113-09-023. Property was listed and sold by John Witt and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate, 720-420-7530.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.