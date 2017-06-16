Retail center in Castle Rock Promenade sells for $7 million

Douglas County

Property Location: 4991 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock

Property Description: 11,368-sf retail center, YOC 2016

Land Size: 1.44 acres

Sales Price: $7M, or $615.76 psf

Reception No.: 2017033617

Grantor: White Fir LLC by: Alberta Development, Donald Provost, mgr.

Grantee: 4991 Factory Shops Blvd., LLC

Closing Date: 5/19

Financing: $6.16M payable to Umpqua Bank (85% LTV)

Comments: Listed by Tom Ethington & Rob Edwards of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors. Property was 100% leased with a going-in cap rate of 5.95%. The six-tenant building includes: MAD Greens, In & Out Smart Repair, Great Clips, Elements Message, Waxing the City, The Joint and Smashburger.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.