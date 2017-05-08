Tenant acquires swinger’s club in Littleton from former Northwoods Inn owner

Douglas County

Property Location: 8109 Blakeland Dr., Littleton, “Scarlet Ranch Lodge”

Property Description: 7,914-sf restaurant, plus 7,668-sf basement area, YOC 1997, masonry/wood construction

Land Size: 3.32 acres

Sales Price: $1.68M, or $211.65 psf

Reception No.: 2017021972

Grantor: F&P Land Company LLC, Christine Stahl, mgr.

Grantee: Harcus Holdings LLC, Kendall Seifert, mgr.

Closing Date: 3/31

Financing: $1.58M, @ 7% @ $16,500/mo. payable to seller

Comments: See APN: 2229-060-05-012. The property has been leased by the buyer, Kendall Seifert of Scarlet Ranch since June 2011. It was formerly the Northwoods Inn Steakhouse. The property was developed in 1997 by Christine Stahl, the owner of Northwoods Inn.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.