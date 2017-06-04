UCHealth to help meet the need in Cherry Creek

UCHealth’s new facility at the intersection of First Avenue and Cook Street in Denver will bring additional health care options to meet the need for high-quality health care in Cherry Creek.

The five-story, 89,000-square-foot building, which will offer primary and advanced care, including cancer care, women’s care, additional specialties, state-of-the-art imaging and an outpatient surgery center, is being designed and constructed through a partnership with Brookhaven Capital Partners.

“Early last year, we identified significant unmet demand for high-quality health care in Cherry Creek,” said Robert Jacobs, founder of Brookhaven Capital Partners. “We conceived and designed a world-class medical office building to fit the neighborhood. 100 Cook addresses the key factors to success in this urban location: premier quality and construction, ample parking and convenience. We are extremely pleased to partner with UCHealth, a leading-edge health care provider, to lease our building. This will be our flagship asset.”

“This new health center exemplifies UCHealth’s vision for helping people live extraordinary lives by providing advanced care, close to home,” Elizabeth Concorida, president and CEO of UCHealth, said in a statement announcing the project.

Designed by Denver-based Davis Partnership Architects, the building will be built by Swinerton Builders. Construction is expected to start in June with completion in late 2018.

Dann Burke and Naum Nasif of CBRE as well as Jeff Caldwell and Blake Holcomb of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented Brookhaven Capital Partners in the new development transaction.

Caldwell and Holcomb, Cherry Creek market specialists, first recognized the opportunity for development of the First Avenue and Cook Street site. Once the concept took form as a health care project with Brookhaven at the helm, Burke and Nasif, health care real estate specialists, were brought on board to devise and implement a strategy to present the opportunity to a select list of qualified prospective health care users, including UCHealth.

“The fact that this project came together the way it did is truly a testament to the quality of team,” added Jacobs. “We had the expertise in place to bring this idea to fruition and partnering with an exceptional organization like UCHealth ensures that this building will bring the value to the community that we envisioned from the start.”

Design of the facility includes special attention to the alleviation of traffic and parking concerns, with the construction of 257 off-street parking spaces in a four-level underground parking garage – resulting in one of the largest parking ratios for any office building in Cherry Creek. Additional valet services will increase parking capacity to more than 300 spaces.

The parking entrance off of Cook Street is designed to keep traffic flow out of the nearby residential neighborhood – vehicles enter immediately north of First Avenue and exit onto the alley and back to First Avenue.

“We wanted to set a new standard in design and architecture for Cherry Creek,” commented Carl Luppens, development partner of Brookhaven. “We created a building that enhances the neighborhood while addressing the need for ample parking and traffic flows.”

“Robert and Carl charged me with setting a new standard for quality architecture in Cherry Creek. I am very proud that UCHealth recognized that this elegant and innovative design reflects their advanced level of patient centered medical care and their commitment to patients and neighbors,” said David Daniel, principal at Davis Partnership.