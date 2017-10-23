Albrook Partners acquires industrial building through 1031 exchange

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 12876 E. Adams Aircraft Circle, Englewood

Property Description: 50,000-sf, two-story industrial/office building, YOC 2000, (including 23,600 sf office space, 64’x24’ hangar door, four drive-in doors, 24’ clear, concrete tilt-up)

Land Size: 3.09 acres

Sales Price: $3.2M, or $64 psf

Reception No.: 2017102479 D7114421

Closing Date: 10/4

Grantor: Wells Fargo Bank Trustee, by C-III Asset Management LLC, Charles Wenner, servicing officer

Grantee: Albrook Partners LLC, Stuart Bombel & Andy Kienitz, mgr.

Financing: SBA loan $3.04M payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, due 10-4-17

Comments: The property was listed by T.J. Smith, SIOR, Cody Sheesley & Tim Shay of Colliers for sale or for lease @ $8.50 NNN. Buyer was represented by Newmark Knight Frank, Bruce Mawhinney & Mike Wafer. This was the down-leg of the Oct. 12 Comp of the Day, as Albrook Partners sold the 54,000-sf flex/industrial building for $4.55 million to the user, NFT.

