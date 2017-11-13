Anderson Mason Dale: AIA Co’s Firm of the Year

Anderson Mason Dale Architects is AIA Colorado's Firm of the Year.

Praise for Anderson Mason Dale Architects, AIA’s 2017 Firm of the Year, isn’t hard to find. Not only does the firm produce exemplary design work, but also it has a unique ability to blend the interests of various stakeholders into a single functional project. It’s that ability that has led to the successful completion of some of Denver’s most notable architecture.

When the firm was tasked with designing Auraria Campus’ $104 million science building – shared by three separate higher education institutions – reaching a shared vision was essential.

“AMD’s greatest challenge was to lead our sometimes competitive institutions to a common vision for the expansion and renovation of the science building,” said Stephen M. Jordan, Ph.D., president of Metropolitan State University. “Remarkably, the firm helped all stakeholders find common ground, and designed a building that helped us recognize the value of our bonds with each other, and with downtown Denver.”

The end result was a building that served all three institutions’ needs, as well as an artfully designed focal point on Speer Boulevard. During the redevelopment of Denver’s Union Station neighborhood, AMD fused the needs of many in their design of two buildings. Developers, the Denver Landmark Commission, the Union Station Neighborhood Co. and Downtown Denver Partnership all gave their stamp of approval for AMD’s successful solution, which resulted in the firm receiving the Denver Award for Positive Impact on the Community.

AMD then went on to collaborate with East West partners and Starwood Capital Group to design Denver’s Triangle Building, adjacent to Union Station, a project that led one local magazine to call AMD “one of the city’s most artistically distinguished architectural firms.”

AMD’s ability to create sustainable, well-thought-out designs also helped to flip the switch on the previously over budget and highly scrutinized design project for Denver International Airport’s Hotel and Transit Center. The firm is now the architect of record for the project, and has created an innovative, evocative solution for the terminal of the commuter rail line.

As a result of its work, AMD has received more than 70 design awards, 24 of which were awarded in the last 10 years.

In an effort to uphold the integrity of the profession, AMD also participates in several different mentoring programs throughout the state, including the Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program, Society for Design Administrators, Downtown Denver Leadership Program, AIA Awards Programs and more. Through these efforts, their impact has become intergenerational, establishing a solid foundation for the future.

According to AMD, the team is made up of individuals with unique talents – all working toward a shared sense of “obligation to serve a larger community.” This, they explain, is a firm “where people enjoy being architects.”

“I have witnessed the firm’s exceptional architectural talent and the outstanding character of its people,” said Chris Frampton of East West Partners. “In both design and leadership, AMD sets a shining example for other firms because of [their] commitment to practicing architecture at the highest level.”

AMD is a firm dedicated to creating beautiful, functional architecture, meeting the needs of evolving communities. They have designed exciting urban landmarks that will serve communities for years to come, and they are well-deserving of AIA Colorado’s Firm of the Year award.