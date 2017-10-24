Brighton Chase bank building sells to tenant for $933.49 psf

Share this Article
Adams County
Property Location: 411 Bromley Lane, Brighton, “Chase Bank”
Property Description: 4,285-sf freestanding bank building, YOC 2012, masonry
Land Size: 31,462 sf
Sales Price: $4M, or $933.49 psf
Reception No.: 87888 (2017)
Closing Date: 10/5
Grantor: 4th & Bromley LLC, Brad A. McNealy, mgr., 303-571-4650
Grantee: JPMorgan Chase Bank, Heather Beattie, contact, 303-244-3038
Comments: This was a build-to-suit and the tenant purchased the building from the landlord. There are 25 parking spaces, including two handicap spaces.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.