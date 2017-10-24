Brighton Chase bank building sells to tenant for $933.49 psf

Adams County

Property Location: 411 Bromley Lane, Brighton, “Chase Bank”

Property Description: 4,285-sf freestanding bank building, YOC 2012, masonry

Land Size: 31,462 sf

Sales Price: $4M, or $933.49 psf

Reception No.: 87888 (2017)

Closing Date: 10/5

Grantor: 4th & Bromley LLC, Brad A. McNealy, mgr., 303-571-4650

Grantee: JPMorgan Chase Bank, Heather Beattie, contact, 303-244-3038

Comments: This was a build-to-suit and the tenant purchased the building from the landlord. There are 25 parking spaces, including two handicap spaces.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.