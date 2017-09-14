Canadian developer sparks historic ‘Ghost Building’ for $5.15 million

Denver County

Address or Location: 800 18th St., Denver “The Ghost Building”

Improvements: 15,516 sf three-story office building, YOC 1891, sandstone const.

Land Size: 6,269 sf

Date of Recording: 8/7

Reception No.: 2017103112

Price: $5.15M or $331.92 psf

Grantor: 800 18th Street LLC

Grantee: Amacon Ghost Building Corp. 604-602-7700 c/o Matthew Chung

Financing: Cash

Comments: The APN is 02345-17-011 and is located at the corner of 18th and Stout in the CBD of Denver. The property adjoins the Unites States Postal Service Facility at 1745 Stout and is directly south of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals building. The purchaser is one of Canada’s most influential real estate development and construction firms. Their web site is www.amacon.com.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.