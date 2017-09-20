Carmel Partners pays $6.75 million for proposed apartment site

Douglas County

Address or Location: South side of Inverness Drive South, north of Gates Corp. and southwest of Information Handling Services

Improvements: Vacant multifamily land

Land Size: 9.385 acres

Date of Recording: 8/29

Reception No. 2017059524

Price: $6.75M, or $16.51 psf, or $26,786 per buildable unit

Grantor: ARI Inverness LLC, Michael S. Adler, pres. of Adler Realty Investments

Grantee: CP V Inverness LLC c/o Carmel Partners, Trey Hilberg, 303-691-3236,

Ron Zeff, CEO, 415-273-2900, San Francisco, CA 94111

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 2231-022-05-025. Carmel Partners, based in San Francisco with Denver native Ron Zeff as the CEO, plans to build 252 apartment units, including 176 one-bedroom units and 76 two-bedroom units. The gross building area will be 311,562 square feet in 11 buildings of three and four stories. There will be 236 surface parking spaces and 165 garage parking spaces. The last sales price was $2.67M in February 2007, or a 9.23% growth rate per year.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.