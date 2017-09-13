Denver infill site one block west of Tower & E. 47th sells at $10.75 psf

Share this Article
Denver County
Address or Location: Southwest corner E. 47th Ave & Yampa St, Denver
Improvements: Vacant Land, zoned C-MU-20.
Land Size: 69,725 sf
Date of Recording: 8/3
Reception No.: 2017103185
Price: $750,000 or $10.75 psf
Grantor: C. P. Bedrock LLC by: Tickly Bender Dev LLC
Grantee: Strasburg Montbello LLC (Dr. Mauricio Waintrub, mbr.) 303-337-5575
Financing: Cash
Comments: The APN is 0211-00-037 and the site is approximately 125’ x 555’ and fronts on both East 47th and East 46th Avenue.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.