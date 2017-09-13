Denver infill site one block west of Tower & E. 47th sells at $10.75 psf

Denver County

Address or Location: Southwest corner E. 47th Ave & Yampa St, Denver

Improvements: Vacant Land, zoned C-MU-20.

Land Size: 69,725 sf

Date of Recording: 8/3

Reception No.: 2017103185

Price: $750,000 or $10.75 psf

Grantor: C. P. Bedrock LLC by: Tickly Bender Dev LLC

Grantee: Strasburg Montbello LLC (Dr. Mauricio Waintrub, mbr.) 303-337-5575

Financing: Cash

Comments: The APN is 0211-00-037 and the site is approximately 125’ x 555’ and fronts on both East 47th and East 46th Avenue.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.