Denver investor adds to his portfolio of office buildings with $4.9 million purchase

Denver County

Address or Location: 2121 S. Oneida St, Denver

Improvements: 65,117 sf six-story office building, YOC 1979

Land Size: 2.1 acres

Date of Recording: 7/27

Reception No.: 2017108633

Price: $4.9M or $75.25 psf

Grantor: Virtu Oneida Associates LLC (Scott McWhorter, mgr)

Grantee: Ai3 Properties LLC (Peter Charczenko, mgr.)

Financing: $3,675,000 payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA due on 8-6-2022

Comments: This is a 75% Loan to Value financing

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.