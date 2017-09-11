Denver investor adds to his portfolio of office buildings with $4.9 million purchase

Share this Article
Denver County
Address or Location: 2121 S. Oneida St, Denver
Improvements: 65,117 sf six-story office building, YOC 1979
Land Size: 2.1 acres
Date of Recording: 7/27
Reception No.: 2017108633
Price: $4.9M or $75.25 psf
Grantor: Virtu Oneida Associates LLC (Scott McWhorter, mgr)
Grantee: Ai3 Properties LLC (Peter Charczenko, mgr.)
Financing: $3,675,000 payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA due on 8-6-2022
Comments: This is a 75% Loan to Value financing
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.