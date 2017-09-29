Denver’s Forum Group buys 3.94 acres for senior apartments

Jefferson County

Address or Location: 20001 Golden Canyon Road (southwest corner of Colorado Highway 93 & Spyderco Way, Golden

Land Size: 3.94 acres

Date of Recording: 9/15

Reception No. 2017095324

Price: $3M, or $17.48 psf, or $27,523 per buildable unit

Grantor: Newstar Golden LLC

Grantee: FDG Feoque Golden Associates LLC, dba Forum Development Group, Kevin Foltz, EVP

Financing: $27.6M payable to P3 Real Estate Lending Fund LLC, due 9-1-20

Comments: Buyer will construct 109-unit, four-story apartment building containing 108,967 square feet net rentable area, with 142,785 sf gross building area, plus 37,443-sf underground garage with 98 spaces. The surface parking will include 86 spaces, for a total of 184 parking spaces. There are 62 one-bedroom, one-bath units with six floor plans and an average of 838 sf ranging from 590 to 1,090 sf. There are 39 two-bedroom, two-bath units in seven floor plans with an average size of 1,123 sf, ranging from 1,008 to 1,312 sf. There are eight three-bedroom, two-bath units with two floor plans, with an average of 1,647 sf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.