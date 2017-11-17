Diocese of Colorado Springs snags Parker site for $5.5 million

Douglas County

Property Location: NWC Motsenbocker Rd & Hess Road, fronts southeast side of Triple Crown Drive

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 13.554 acres (gross), 11.739 acres (net)

Sales Price: $5.52 million, or $9.36 psf (gross) or $10.80 psf (net)

Reception No.: 2017069587

Closing Date: 10/11

Grantor: Westchase Properties LLC, Marcus Palkowitsh, mgr.

Grantee: Diocese of Colorado Springs, Bob Doerfler, finance, 719-636-2345

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 1, Block 2, Tract C, Horseshoe Ridge Sub. 1st amendment 2008006774 (Tract C contains 70,381 sf for drainage, open space and utilities, plus Lot 1 = 13.554 acres.)

