Diocese of Colorado Springs snags Parker site for $5.5 million

Douglas County
Property Location: NWC Motsenbocker Rd & Hess Road, fronts southeast side of Triple Crown Drive
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 13.554 acres (gross), 11.739 acres (net)
Sales Price: $5.52 million, or $9.36 psf (gross) or $10.80 psf (net)
Reception No.: 2017069587
Closing Date: 10/11
Grantor: Westchase Properties LLC, Marcus Palkowitsh, mgr.
Grantee: Diocese of Colorado Springs, Bob Doerfler, finance, 719-636-2345
Financing: Cash
Comments: Lot 1, Block 2, Tract C, Horseshoe Ridge Sub. 1st amendment 2008006774 (Tract C contains 70,381 sf for drainage, open space and utilities, plus Lot 1 = 13.554 acres.)
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.