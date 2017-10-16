Eastpark 70 gears up to deliver 245,847-sf speculative building

Eastpark 70 is adding to its inventory of Class A industrial product with a 245,847-square-foot speculative building.

Construction comes amidst brisk tenant demand for spaces in the 100,000- to 300,000-sf range, according to CBRE First Vice President Todd Witty. “That’s where we see a lot of these larger, national credit tenants,” he said.

Buildings in that size range are few and far between right now, added Doug Viseur, a CBRE first vice president who is marketing the building along with Witty.

“The supply for that size of space in the market, in Class A buildings, is close to an all-time low, and the demand in that size range is still quite robust,” said Viseur. While competing buildings may follow, he said, none will be delivered before Eastpark 70’s new Building 2 is delivered in June.

“As you look at the other available Class A space that’s either being built or is existing right now that can accommodate a user of that size, there are only three possible options,” he said, adding one of those likely will be leased in the near term. “So, it’s going to be our building, with maybe a couple of others.”

Building 2 will be located at 19700 E. 23rd Ave., just southeast of the Interstate 70-Tower Road interchange. That puts its squarely in the middle of the primary distribution corridor for Denver, said Witty. “It gives tenants really good access to both I-70 but also to I-225 and E-470 if you want to go north or south to avoid the traffic with the upcoming construction that’s going to be happening on the I-70 corridor,” he added.

The cross-dock building will have 32-foot ceiling height, 74 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and 25 trailer parking spaces.

Consolidated Investment Group is the owner. Ware Malcomb designed the project, and Murray & Stafford Inc. is the general contractor.

Eastpark 70 is a master-planned business park. The last building to be completed there was a 357,555-sf warehouse/distribution building that UPS leased late last year.

Consolidated Investment has room to develop another 638,770 sf at Eastpark, including a 221,000-sf cross-dock building that will follow Building 2 as well as 60,000- to 90,000-sf buildings along the perimeter of the site.