Jeffco warehouse investment is acquired by Dallas investor for $20 million

Jefferson County
Address or Location: 16163 W. 45th Ave., Golden
Improvements: 192,500-sf single-story warehouse building, YOC 1998, masonry
Land Size: 10.967 acres
Date of Recording: 8/11
Reception No.: 2017084119
Price: $20M, or $103.90 psf
Grantor: TPRF III/Table Mountain LLC, Mary M. Hager, GP of Thackeray Partners
Grantee: Colfin 2017-10 Industrial Owner LLC, 972-893-7000
Financing: Cash
Comments: Lot 11A Coors Technology Center Replat A, Exemption Survey No. II, See APN: 30-242-02-025
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.