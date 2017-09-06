Jeffco warehouse investment is acquired by Dallas investor for $20 million

Jefferson County

Address or Location: 16163 W. 45th Ave., Golden

Improvements: 192,500-sf single-story warehouse building, YOC 1998, masonry

Land Size: 10.967 acres

Date of Recording: 8/11

Reception No.: 2017084119

Price: $20M, or $103.90 psf

Grantor: TPRF III/Table Mountain LLC, Mary M. Hager, GP of Thackeray Partners

Grantee: Colfin 2017-10 Industrial Owner LLC, 972-893-7000

Financing: Cash

Comments: Lot 11A Coors Technology Center Replat A, Exemption Survey No. II, See APN: 30-242-02-025

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.