Legendary Rossonian Building bought by Denver developer for $6 million

Denver County

Address or Location: 2650 Welton St., Denver, “Rossonian Building”

Improvements: 21,480 sf, three-story office building, YOC 1910, masonry

Land Size: 7,322 sf

Date of Recording: 8/16

Reception No.: 2017108304

Price: $6M, or $279.33 psf

Grantor: Carl Bourgeois

Grantee: 2650 Welton St. LLC c/o Palisades Partners, Paul L. Books, ptnr.

Financing: $4M payable to Carl Bourgeois

Comments: Buyer is a successful developer in the Denver market specializing in multifamily in the central Denver market. Light-rail service is available directly to the property. The property is located on the southeast side of Welton Street and the west side of Washington Street.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.