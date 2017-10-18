Littleton day care center changes hands for $2.75 million

Jefferson County

Property Location: 10670 Bradford Road, Littleton, “Jordan Alexander’s Preschool Academy”

Property Description: 9,852-sf day care center, YOC 1996, masonry

Land Size: 45,738 sf

Sales Price: $2.76M, or $279.64 psf

Reception No.: 2017103370

Closing Date: 10/6

Grantor: Highland Investments LLLP, Colleen D. Porterfield, GP

Grantee: PMY Holdings LLC, Ryan Yoffe, mbr., 303-904-1121

Financing: $2.57M payable to KeyBank NA, due 10-6-42

Comments: This property is an owner-operator property.

