Meritage Homes buys 16.28 acres for residential development in Aurora

Arapahoe County

Address or Location: Northeast corner S. Malta St. & E. Quincy Ave., Aurora

Improvements: Vacant land

Land Size: 16.28 acres

Date of Recording: 8/14

Reception No.: D7092706

Price: $2.75M, or $3.88 psf

Grantor: Copper Leaf North LLC, Marc L. Cooper, president of RL Managers Inc.

Grantee: Meritage Homes Colorado Inc., Mike Salmina, VP land, 303-250-2617

Financing: Cash

Comments: Property was sold unplatted and unentitled.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.