Minneapolis developer buys 122 acres for Brighton industrial park

Adams County

Address or Location: South side of East 160th Ave., ¼ mile east of Interstate 76, Brighton,m “76 Commerce Center

Improvements: Vacant land

Land Size: 122 acres

Date of Recording: 8/31

Reception No. 2017000075433

Price: $8.26M, or $4.54 psf

Grantor: King Paul I LLC, Paul T. DeCrescentis, mgr., Jacobs Colorado LLC (64%) & Ives Colorado LLC (11%), Brad D. Skepner, mgr.

Grantee: 76 Commerce Center LLC, Paul Hyde, mgr., 612-904-1513, Minneapolis, MN, 55408, c/o Hyde Development Company

Financing: $4.76M payable to First National Bank of Omaha, due 8-31-20

Comments: Lot 2, Block 1, Bromley Park Filing No. 102. Plans call for 1.8 million square feet of Class A industrial space, including a 266,240-square foot speculative industrial building that is expected to break ground in 2017.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.