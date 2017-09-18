Owner user’s SBA loan facilitates purchase of Englewood medical building

Arapahoe County

Address or Location: 4275 S. Broadway, Englewood

Improvements: 5,760 medical building YOC 2006 (renovated in 2017)

Land Size: 6,250 sf

Date of Recording: 8/10

Reception No.: D7091881

Price: $980,000 or $170.14 psf

Grantor: 4275 South Broadway LLC (Bill Bush, mgr.) 720-339-4523

Grantee: 4275 SBO (Seth L. Jenz, mgr.)

Financing: $997,900 payable to Bank of the West (SBA Loan)

Comments: The APN is 2077-03-3-24-012. The building was vacant and updated at time of sale. The building has wood floor and carpeting on the upper floor.

