Park N Fly lands Commerce City site for $3.75 million or $3.45 psf

Adams County

Property Location: North side of E. 81st Ave., approx. 1,000’ west of Tower Road, Commerce City

Property Description: vacant land, to be rezoned to PUD

Land Size: 24.988 acres

Sales Price: $3.76, or $3.45 psf

Reception No.: 201700081059

Closing Date: 9/11

Grantor: Sark Colorado LLC, Inderpal S. Chopra, mgr.

Grantee: Park N Fly LLC, Saira Dhanani, mgr., 1017 Bridgewater Park Drive, Birmingham, AL 35244

Financing: $1.88M payable to Metro City Bank, Atlanta, GA 30340

Comments: See APN: 1723-28-4-02-001 located Lot 1 DIA Tech Center Filing

No. 2. This property sold to the seller in June 2013 for $1.7M, reflecting a 121%, or 19.16% per annum, increase in value for the seller. Possible plans for new parking facility near Denver International Airport.

