Peachtree Hotel Group buys Element Denver Park Meadows

Atlanta-based Peachtree Hotel Group has acquired the Element Denver Park Meadows Hotel, a 123-room hotel at 9985 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.

Douglas County records show the hotel sold for $19.8 million. The seller was Denver II Hospitality LLC, a Texas based group that bought the property for $15.5 million two years ago.

Peachtree Hotel Group also acquired the 135-room Hampton Inn Green Bay Downtown in Wisconsin and the Aloft Tempe in Arizona, a 136-room property.

“As we continue to grow our national footprint, we are increasingly focused on westward expansion,” Brent LeBlanc, Peachtree senior vice president, said in a press release.

“While we continue to have great faith in markets east of the Mississippi as evidenced by the Hampton Inn purchase, we believe there are numerous growth opportunities in the West. There are a number of new regions for Peachtree to explore that meet our criteria of strong secondary and tertiary markets with high barriers to new entry as well as numerous demand generators that appeal to both business and leisure travelers.”

The Element Denver Park Meadows is part of the Lone Tree Entertainment District. Its amenities include a 24-hour business center, guest laundromat, fitness center, indoor heated pool and complimentary area shuttle service.

City Center rebrands

The 613-room Marriott City Center in downtown Denver will become the Hilton Denver City Center Dec. 1.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has entered into a management agreement with Hilton for the hotel at 1701 California St. Chesapeake recently completed a multiyear, comprehensive repositioning program for the hotel, reinvesting more than $27 million over the past 36 months.

DoubleTree opens

The 147-room DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park officially opened in September.

Owner Lincoln Park Hotel LLC developed the hotel with a team that included Johnson Nathan Strohe, Hensel Phelps, Design Workshop, Monroe & Newell and AE Associates.

“We designed DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park with the goal of making the space a landmark in Greeley, a true destination for visitors,” said Tobias Strohe, partner at Johnson Nathan Strohe. “Drawing inspiration from the rich industrial and agricultural history of Greeley, the design reflects the city’s roots while remaining consistent with the DoubleTree brand.”

The six-story, full-service hotel is the first venue designed to accommodate large-scale conferences in Greeley. It includes a 12,000-sf ballroom, multiple boardrooms, an executive lounge, full-service restaurant and bar, indoor pool and other amenities.

‘New’ Hilton Fort Collins

Hilton Fort Collins has completed the renovation of all 255 guest rooms and public areas, including the atrium-style Spring Street Grill, Espresso Shoppe, Spring Street Lounge, ballroom space and pool area, which includes an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool. The fitness center also was renovated, and the exterior features new outdoor signage, and upgraded landscaping and parking.

Also, the hotel now features high-tech updates including radiofrequency identification keys and the Hilton Digital check-in and room selection technology for Hilton Honors members.

Fairfield renovated

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Loveland also completed a total renovation that included the lobby, guest rooms, breakfast room and fitness center.

The lobby renovation included opening up the space to allow for more casual and contemporary seating. Guest rooms have all-new carpet, bedding and furniture, and the breakfast room and fitness center were expanded.

Denver-based Stonebridge Cos. manages the hotel.