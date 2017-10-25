Sidford Capital acquires Cherry Creek 0ffice building for $4.4 million

Denver County

Property Location: 100 Garfield St., Denver

Property Description: 17,930-sf, four-story office building, YOC 1982, masonry & concrete panel/glass construction

Land Size: 12,500 sf

Sales Price: $4.4M, or $261.41 psf

Reception No.: 2017133249

Closing Date: 10/10

Grantor: Midland States Bank

Grantee: 100 Garfield Street LLC, Bradley Brooks, mgr., & Andrew P. Wolf, c/o Sidford Capital, 303-255-4700

Financing: $2.87Mpayable to MidFirst Bank, due 10-10-22

Comments: Midland Bank is anchor tenant in the building having spaces on the fourth and first floors. Matt Vandal of Sognare Partners was the transaction broker for the buyer and seller.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.