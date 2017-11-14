Unicom Capital takes top floor at 1144 Fifteenth

Hines recently secured a key tenant for the top floor of 1144 Fifteenth, the largest speculative office building built in downtown Denver in more than 30 years. Unicom Capital LLC signed a long-term lease for 20,036 square feet on the 40th floor in the 672,000-sf building.

JLL brokers Jamie Roupp, Michael Crane and Andy Ross represented owner and developer in the transaction.

“The Hines project at 1144 Fifteenth impressed us with its innovative forward-looking design. We are strongly optimistic in the future of Colorado and all of America. We feel this unique building reflects that vision. We are excited to locate our Denver headquarters at 1144 Fifteenth,” said Richard Diecidue, CEO of Unicom.

Unicom was represented in the transaction by Scott Mueller, senior vice president of Unicom; Phillip Larson, managing partner of the law firm of Larson Bushell LLC; and Greg Bante, executive managing director of commercial brokerage firm Savills Studley.

Roupp, JLL senior vice president, said, “1144 Fifteenth Street is raising the standard for commercial office space in the Denver market. It is the fourth-tallest building in Denver, located in a premier location on the boundary of LoDo, with a skyline defining design. Unicom’s offices will have unobstructed views of the city and the Front Range from the entire space, as well as two private terraces on the 40th floor. In addition to the sweeping views and adjacent private terrace, Unicom’s Denver trading floor will have 24-foot unobstructed ceiling heights. It will truly be one of the most extraordinary spaces in the city.”

The Class A office building, designed by architect Pickard Chilton and built by Hensel Phelps, is scheduled to deliver in February. Amenities will include a modern, double-height day-lit lobby, an inviting tenant “living room,” a 5,000-sf fitness center, floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor terraces providing city and mountain views, and 10 to 15 foot dropped ceiling heights. The property will also feature a fully enclosed structured parking garage and ground-level restaurant and retail spaces.

Unicom Capital LLC is a privately held investment management firm. The firm has offices in Denver, New York City, Houston and Pittsburgh.

Unicom will move into its new offices in the fourth quarter of 2018. The firm is relocating from its current location in the Republic Plaza building, located at 370 17th St. in Denver.

Additional tenants that have signed leases in 1144 Fifteenth include Gates Corp., which will occupy 150,000 sf, Optiv Security Inc., which will occupy 75,000 sf, and Greenberg Traurig, LLP, which will occupy 30,000 sf.