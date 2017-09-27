Wisconsin developer snaps up 20 acres in southeast Aurora

Arapahoe County

Address or Location: NEC S. Aurora Pkwy. & Gartrell Road, Aurora

Land Size: 20 acres

Date of Recording: 9/6

Reception No. D7102507

Price: $4.4M, or $5.05 psf, or $15,714 per buildable unit

Grantor: FC (Forest City) Eagle Bend LLC, Duane F. Bishop Jr., VP

Grantee: Continental 350 Fund LLC, Edward Madell, CFO, Continental Properties

Financing: $44.35M payable to TCF National Bank, Milwaukee, due 9-6-20

Comments: Buyer will construct a 280-unit, two-story apartment community with 14 buildings containing 266,674 rentable squarer feet, plus a 5,192-sf clubhouse. There are two six-bay detached garages containing 1,494 sf & 1,615 sf. There are two 12-bay garages containing 2,966 sf & 3,273 sf, respectively, and one 8-bay detached garage containing 1,991 sf. The maintenance building is 1,210 sf. There are 532 parking spaces, of which 127 spaces are attached parking garages, 127 spaces are detached buildings, and there are 22 handicapped accessible. The buyer is based out of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Phone is 262-502-5500.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.