Zakhem family acquires Brind Mansion in Capitol Hill

Denver County

Property Location: 825 Logan St., Denver, “Brind Mansion”

Property Description: 6,860-sf, three-story office building, plus 2,442 sf in basement area, YOC 1895, granite & stone construction, with five parking spaces

Land Size: 6,190 sf

Sales Price: $1.64M, or $239.21* psf

Reception No.: 2017133837

Closing Date: 9/29

Grantor: 1625 Downing Partnership LLP, Clifton Latiolais Jr.

Grantee: JMZ LLC, John W. Zakhem, mgr., 303-532-5500

Financing: $1.035M, MidFirst Bank, due 10-4-17

Comments: Basement/garden level was not calculated into the gross sf area of the building, however, it is a finished area and the listing broker reflects a total of 9,168 square feet in his marketing data, which would equate to $178.99 psf. The buyer has been a developer in the Denver market for many years and developed Wash Park Station, Barrel Lofts & Tennyson Townhomes in northwest Denver, as well as Mile High Townhomes, and has a full-service real estate brokerage and management service. The attorneys will remain in the building until spring of 2018 as they acquired the property in 2008.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.